Israel- Palestine conflict: At least 7 Palestinians killed in Israeli raids in West Bank

Seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids in the northern West Bank, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Six of the victims were from the Tulkarm refugee camp, and one near the Qalqilya city, the Ministry added on Wednesday, 22 November.

Palestinian sources said the Israeli forces carried out a drone attack in the Tulkarm camp on Wednesday morning, killing six Palestinians.

The forces also stormed the camp with dozens of military vehicles and an armoured bulldozer demolishing infrastructure and properties in the camp, the sources added.

Meanwhile, in the town of Azzun near Qalqilya, a Palestinian youth succumbed to his injuries from live bullets during confrontation with the Israeli army, Xinhua news agency reported.