Israel-Palestine conflict: UN-backed report warns of mass starvation

UN Security Council Gaza vote delayed again — sources

The United Nations Security Council has once again postponed a vote on a repeatedly-delayed resolution on the conflict between Hamas and Israel, diplomatic sources said.

The postponement to Friday, 22 December came even as the United States, which has opposed a string of proposals during the drafting of the resolution, said it was ready to support the text in its current form.

Several countries had to consult with their governments, it was said.

After days of delays, the latest draft is understood to include calls for "urgent steps to immediately allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and also for creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities."

The text is the result of intensive negotiations involving the US, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. It does not call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Over 20 countries part of Red Sea coalition, Pentagon says

More than 20 countries have agreed to join a new coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from attacks by Yemen's Houthi militants, according to the Pentagon.

"We've had over 20 nations now sign on to participate," Major General Patrick Ryder said.

He pointed to public declarations by Greece and Australia on their involvement.

"We'll allow other countries, defer to them to talk about their participation," he said, suggesting that at least eight countries did not want to be publicly named.

Ryder said that each country will contribute what it can. "In some cases that will include vessels. In other cases, it could include staff or other types of support," he said.

Houthi rebels have been firing at vessels in the Red Sea, citing Israel's offensive in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip as the reason for the attacks. This has prompted companies to take a much longer route around Africa for the shipping of goods.