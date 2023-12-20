Israel-Palestine conflict: UN Security Council faces fresh delay

UN Security Council Gaza postponed once more

A planned United Nations Security Council vote on a cease-fire resolution for Gaza has been delayed yet again.

The vote, originally scheduled for Monday, 18 December was postponed several times throughout Tuesday, 19 December as members sought to find language they could agree upon regarding hostilities between Israel and the militant Islamist group Hamas.

The US, an Israeli ally and permanent Security Council member with veto power, has objected to the use of the word "cease-fire" in the past and requested to delay the vote until Wednesday.

News outlet AFP cited diplomatic sources at the UN as saying the latest wording calls for a "suspension" of hostilities.

US National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said: "We're still working through the modalities of the resolution. It's important for us that the rest of the world understand what's at stake here and what Hamas did on October 7 and how Israel has a right to defend itself against those threats."

Hamas, labeled a terror organization by Israel, the US, the EU, Germany and others, attacked Israel on October 7, killing nearly 1,200 people of all ages, most of them civilians.

They also took 240 individuals hostage, many of whom are still being held in Gaza.