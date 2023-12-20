Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel converts northern Gaza hospital into 'military barracks' says Health ministry

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that the Israeli army transformed the "Al Awda" hospital in the northern Gaza Strip into "military barracks" and grounded 240 people inside it.

Ashraf Al-Qedra, the Ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday, 19 December in a press statement that 80 medical staff, 40 patients and 120 displaced people are being forced to stay inside the hospital without water, food or medicine.

Al-Qedra added that the Israeli forces arrested six hospital staff, including its director Ahmed Muhanna in addition to a patient and a companion, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the WHO, only eight out of the 36 hospitals throughout Gaza are operational and able to accept new patients, and the services are limited.