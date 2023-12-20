Israel-Palestine conflict: Israel ready for hostage deal

The Israeli government is pushing for the release of 30 of the remaining hostages in the custody of Hamas.

Sources in Israel government told IANS that they were aiming for the release of 30 hostages that include elderly, sick, women and children from the captivity of Hamas.

While there are 129 hostages in the Gaza Strip in the custody of Hamas, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have officially said that 20 of these hostages are dead.

The Israeli government sources told IANS that it wants those of all ages, who are physically or mentally ill to be released in this truce package.