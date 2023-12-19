Israel-Palestine conflict: Gaza hostage talks hit roadblock

The mediatory talks between Israel and Hamas initiated by Qatar and Egypt has hit a roadblock as the two warring sides refused to agree to the demands put forward by the each other.

The talks have not progressed even after Mossad chief David Barnea met CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Warsaw on Monday, 18 December.

Sources in the Israeli government told IANS that the militant group has put forward a condition that the Jewish nation's forces should return to preset lines to which the country will not agree.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas had said that would not agree to any hostage release until the Israel army stops its ongoing ground offensive in the Gaza Strip -- a condition that the Israel Defense Forces won’t agree to.