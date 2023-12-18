Qatar presents new proposals on Hamas-Israel hostage deal

Qatar has presented new proposals to resume the hostage deal between Israel and the Hamas to facilitate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip amid the raging conflict, a Palestinian source said.

A high-level Qatari delegation has been discussing the proposals with Israeli officials in unannounced meetings held in Norway since 16 December , the source told Xinhua news agency on Sunday, 17 December, noting that the talks were "exploratory".

"In coordination with Egypt, Qatar is seeking to revive the swap deal between Israel and Hamas in a bid to reach new understandings for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza," the source said.

The discussions have touched on releasing the remaining Israeli hostages taken by Hamas in exchange for several days of humanitarian truce in Gaza as well as the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israel, the source added.

Qatar is seeking to release three senior Israeli officers in exchange for the release of several Palestinian prisoners who are serving life imprisonment in Israeli prisons, according to the source.

The new Qatari diplomatic efforts came after three Israeli soldiers, who were captured by Hamas, were accidently killed by the Israeli army in Gaza.

The unprecedented incident sparked controversy among the Israelis and led to the intensification of pressure on the Israeli government to release the remaining 129 hostages.

Meanwhile, Hamas, the de facto ruler of the enclave, declined to involve in any new negotiations with Israel unless the latter ends its offensive on Gaza.