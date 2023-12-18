Israel-Palestine conflict: US defense chief to visit amid truce calls

WHO 'appalled' by destruction of north Gaza hospital

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said another hospital in Gaza had been effectively destroyed, days after Israeli troops stormed the facility.

"[The WHO] is appalled by the effective destruction of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza over the last several days, rendering it non-functional and resulting in the death of at least eight patients," Tedros said on social media.

"Many health workers were reportedly detained, and WHO and partners are urgently seeking information on their status."

The WHO chief also expressed concern about patients who were killed and patients who evacuated.

"We learned that many patients had to self-evacuate at great risk to their health and safety, with ambulances unable to reach the facility," he said.

"Of the deceased patients, several died due to lack of adequate health care, including a nine-year-old child."

More broadly, Tedros said the loss of another hospital in Gaza would compound the existing humanitarian crisis.

"Gaza’s health system was already on its knees, and the loss of another even minimally functioning hospital is a severe blow," he said.

"Attacks on hospitals, health personnel and patients must end. Cease-fire NOW."