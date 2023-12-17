Beyond its intransigence, Israel will have to face realities once bombing ends

After 70-odd days of indiscriminate bombing that has left nearly 19,000 Palestinians dead, almost thrice the number injured, and large sections of Gaza a wasteland, Israel is in no mood to stop its military operation, despite growing global opposition and even veiled US admonitions, raising questions on what it actually intends to do.

If its aim is "eradicating" Hamas by the wanton mass killings of Palestinian civilians and widespread destruction of the area, then it may be on course — though the actual goal of peace and security for it will remain as far elusive as ever.

And there is no guarantee that Israel will succeed in accomplishing the end of the Islamist group, for the idea of resistance is unlikely to perish, and is only getting augmented in those who have suffered and lost all they had, especially their kin, and are engulfed in a humanitarian crisis.

However, if Israel's actions are taken as a whole, then the picture changes.

The extensive repression and land grabs in the West Bank, the open espousal of plans for a wholesale expulsion of Palestinians, the angry repudiation of any two-state solution, even as most of the world is embracing the idea, the most far-right government in the country — as per US president Joe Biden in an uncharacteristic critical comment — seems set to create chaos in the region in pursuit of its maximalist, fundamentalist goal.