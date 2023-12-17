IDF will be responsible for Gaza security after conflict, says Netanyahu

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will be responsible for security in the Gaza Strip after the conflict with Hamas is over.

Netanyahu made the remarks at a press conference in Tel Aviv in response to a question about his plan for Gaza once the conflict comes to an end.

"There will be demilitarisation," he said. "The IDF will be responsible for security in the Gaza Strip because there is no other factor that will ensure the fight against terrorism, and I can tell you that there will be a civil governance that does not educate its children to destroy Israel."

It is clear from this that Israel has no plans to end its occupation of Gaza or cede control to a Palestinian authority in the region.