Israel-Palestine conflict spills into Lebanon

Israeli artillery on Monday, 9 October targeted the outskirts of the Aita al-Shaab town in south Lebanon, a local TV channel reported.

Citizens in the town fled their houses as the Israeli artillery shelling intensified in the afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the al-Jadeed TV channel.

It was also reported that intense reconnaissance flights were seen at low altitudes in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has attacked the Israeli Pranit and Avivim barracks in the north with guided missiles and mortar shells, in response to the killing of three of its members by Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon earlier on Monday, said the Lebanon-based armed group and political party in a statement.