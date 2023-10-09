Israel warns Hamas attack is ''war on free world''; declares will ''obliterate terrorist group''

Israel has warned at the UN that the Hamas attack on the nation is “a war on the free world” and the world will lose if Israel fails to counter it.

Calling the Hamas attack on Israel its “9/11” moment, the country’s Permanent Representative Gilad Erdan on Sunday said: "Now is the time to obliterate Hamas terrorist infrastructure, to completely erase it so that such horrors are never committed again."

"Israel may be under attack today, but this is not only a war against Israel, this is a war on the free world, it is a war on civilisation," he told reporters before the Security Council held a closed-door meeting on the Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday and its aftermath.

"Israel is at the forefront of the war on terror and if we do not succeed, the whole world will pay the price," he said.

"Israel has one sole demand: Hamas’s war crimes must be unequivocally condemned," he added.

However, the polarised Council failed to issue a statement on the Hamas attack that killed at least 700 and took scores, including babies and the elderly as hostages.

Outside the UN and on streets around it phalanxes of several hundred police kept supporters of both Israel and Palestine from approaching the organisation’s headquarters and away from each other while police helicopters hovered overhead.

Erdan showed pictures and videos of the killings and kidnappings by the Hamas.

He called the Hamas “a genocidal Islamic jihadist terror organisation” that is no different from ISIS and al Qaeda.

Just as there can be no dialogue with al Qaeda, there can be no dialogue with the “genocidal jihadist” Hamas, he said.