Israel-Palestine conflict: Who will pay to rebuild Gaza?

Even as the fighting, dying and destruction continue, the arguments about money have started.

The human toll of the conflict in Gaza is incalculable. But the costs of rebuilding what has been destroyed through the Israeli bombardment of Gaza are not. Early estimates suggest they may be as high as $50 billion (€46.4 billion).

Israel has not yet laid out a plan for who would govern Gaza if it succeeded in its goal of destroying Hamas, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out any transfer of power to the Palestinian Authority.

Nonetheless, he has already addressed the topic of Gaza's reconstruction. This week, Israeli media reported that he told fellow politicians that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would be willing to foot the bill.

It has also been suggested that Europeans will pay: The EU, and Germany in particular, have been major, long-term donors for humanitarian aid into the occupied Palestinian territories. The US is another of the biggest donors and likely to be called upon to fund reconstruction.

But in both the US and Europe, insiders report that, behind the scenes, decision-makers are already asking why they should once more pay millions in taxpayer money to rebuild infrastructure likely to be bombed again in the near future.

"I have heard senior EU officials say unequivocally that Europe will not pay for the reconstruction of Gaza. (The sums of money required by Ukraine are already mind-boggling)," Gideon Rachman, chief foreign affairs commentator at the UK's Financial Times, wrote this week. "The US Congress [also] seems to be turning against all forms of foreign assistance."