Israel-Palestine conflict: Fight in Gaza will take 'several months'

'Several months' to defeat Hamas — Israeli Defense Minister

On Thursday, 14 December Israel's defense minister, Yoav Gallant, said it would take several months to defeat Hamas in Gaza.

Gallant said Hamas had been building "infrastructure under the ground and above the ground" and in order to defeat the group "it will require a long period of time — it will last more than several months, but we will win and we will destroy them."

Gallant made the comments during a visit by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday.

Sullivan is in Israel to discuss the need for strikes to be more precise amid mounting condemnation over the civilian death toll.

Earlier the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said that 18,787 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. The health officials territory do not provide figures as to how many Hamas fighters are among the dead, but say the majority of people killed in Israeli strikes have been women and children.