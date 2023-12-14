Israel-Palestine conflict: Hamas leader says ready to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Israel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has said that the Hamas is ready to discuss with Israel any arrangement or initiative that could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We are open to discuss any arrangement or initiative that could end the (Israeli) aggression," Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, said in a televised speech aired on Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV on Wednesday, 13 December adding that without Hamas, any arrangement regarding the future of Gaza would not succeed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Haniyeh said Hamas welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and applauded the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit to end the Gaza conflict.

He confirmed Hamas's rejection of any post-war political arrangements that exclude Hamas and other Palestinian factions, and urged for increased international pressure to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza.