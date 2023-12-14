Israel-Palestine conflict: 'Nothing will stop us,' Netanyahu says

Markus Söder begins his visit to Israel

Bavarian State Premier Markus Söder arrived in Israel on Wednesday, 13 December afternoon. He began his visit by meeting with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Söder emphasised that his visit to Jerusalem is a clear signal. He said it was very important for him personally, but also for the Bavarian government, to show solidarity with Israel and the victims of the Hamas terror attacks on October 7.

Despite the United Nations' call for a cease-fire, Söder has supported Israel's actions against Hamas in Gaza.

"Of course we also sympathize with the people in the Gaza Strip, with the civilian victims," Söder said shortly before his departure from Munich.

"Nevertheless, we believe that Israel has a right to self-defense and that it is now necessary to give priority to security," he added.

On Thursday, 14 December Söder will hold talks with President Isaac Herzog. A visit to a kibbutz on the Gaza border and a new agreement with the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial are also planned, the state chancellery in Munich said.