Israel-Palestine conflict: UN overwhelmingly backs Gaza cease-fire

UN General Assembly backs resolution for immediate cease-fire

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has approved a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

The resolution was backed by a wide majority, with 153 of 193 member nations supporting the call to halt the conflict.

The resoution was voted against by the United States, Israel, Austria, Czech Republic, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papua New Guinea and Paraguay. There were 23 abstentions, including Germany and the UK.

The UNGA vote came days after the United States vetoed a similar resolution in the UN Security Council.

Arab and Muslim-majority nations had called for an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly to vote on the resolution.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding. But the assembly's message reflects world opinion, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, and puts pressure on the US and Israel.