Israel-Palestine conflict: UN Security Council vote postponed, reports

A United Nations Security Council vote on the conflict in Gaza has been postponed due to ongoing negotiations over the precise wording of the resolution — which Arab countries tabling the vote are interpreting as evidence that the United States is growing impatient with Israel's conduct of the conflict.

The vote was due to take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, 18 December in New York (2200 GMT) but has been put back to Tuesday because the US said it could not support a reference to a "cessation" of hostilities.

However, rather than simply vetoing the resolution outright, as it has done on two previous occasions since October 7, sources have indicated that the US could accept "suspension" of hostilities.

The draft has been introduced by a group of Arab nations led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which have been encouraged by broad UN support for a cease-fire last week, when 153 member states voted in favor of a non-binding resolution.

In addition to a cease-fire, the draft text reportedly also affirms support for a two-state solution and "stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority."

The draft does not explicitly name Hamas — classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union— but it does call for the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages" while condemning "all violence and hostilities against civilians, and all acts of terrorism."