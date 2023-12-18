Israel-Palestine conflict: US defense chief arrives in Israel

Growing domestic pressure to strike new hostage deal

DW's correspondent in Jerusalem, Tania Krämer, has reported that mounting international pressure for a cease-fire does not appear to impact current Israeli policies or strategies.

"We heard again over the weekend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again reiterating that only maximum military pressure will yield any results, mainly a victory for Israel or what they say, eliminating Hamas, topple Hamas and also to release more hostages," Krämer said.

At the same time, Krämer said, the Israeli government was under increasing pressure to do more to free the hostages that are still being held by Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US, the EU, and several other countries.

"What is also happening here in Israel is that there is more and more pressure on the Israeli government domestically to do more to make a new deal to release more hostages after three Israeli hostages were killed on Friday by the Israeli military in Gaza," Krämer said.

On the question of Israel's closest allies pushing to revive the idea of a two-state solution, Krämer said that while there were "a lot of ideas floating around," there was "nothing really concrete."

Krämer said that under Netanyahu's right-wing government, the discussion of a two-state solution "is very far away from the reality right now."