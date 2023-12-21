No functional hospital left in northern Gaza: WHO team
WHO team leader Sean Casey says he met people with severe untreated injuries who begged him not for medicines, but water
The World Health Organisation on Thursday said that no hospital is functional in northern Gaza in the want of fuel, staff and supplies, the media reported.
There are severe shortages of food and water, WHO team leader Sean Casey said, adding the people he met had severe untreated injuries who begged him not for medicines, but water, BBC reported.
Taking to X, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "Until two days ago, Al-Ahli was northern Gaza's last hospital functioning where injured people could undergo surgery. But our team learned today that its operating theatres are no longer functioning due to the depletion, or complete absence, of specialists, power, fuel, water, food and medical supplies.
"More than ever, a humanitarian ceasefire is needed now to reinforce and restock remaining health facilities, deliver medical services needed by thousands of injured people and those needing other essential care, and, above all, to stop the bloodshed and death," he said.
