Israel-Palestine conflict: Arab attitudes are hardening against Israel

The young movie director in Jordan made his disillusionment clear.

"I no longer want to speak their language, watch their films, or even follow their celebrities," Omar Rammal, 26, wrote in a recent Instagram post.

"They are all the same to me," the award-winning director, with almost 800,000 followers, expressed his feelings about the so-called Western world. "Their hearts are like stones. They see us as less than human."

Rammal is of Palestinian descent, so he is perhaps closer to the current conflict in Gaza than many in the West Asia. But he is far from alone in these kinds of opinions.

Since the militant-Islamist Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, the Israel Defense Forces have been bombing the Gaza Strip. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Germany, the European Union, the United States and others. Israel has also launched a ground offensive into the Gaza Strip and fighting is ongoing.