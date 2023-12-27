Israel attempting to deport Palestinians from Gaza: UN official

An official of the United Nations has stated that Israel is using its army to deport Palestinians out of the Gaza strip.

Paula Gaviria Betancur, the UN special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, in a statement issued on Tuesday, 26 December claimed that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) was attempting to deport Palestinians from Gaza “en masse.”

The statement read: “As evacuation orders and military operations continue to expand and civilians are subjected to relentless attacks on a daily basis, the only logical conclusion is that Israel’s military operation in Gaza aims to deport the majority of the civilian population en masse.”

It may be noted that Israel has been denying reports that its military was pushing out Gazans into Egypt for the duration of the conflict, and has vowed it is not seeking any permanent population displacement.