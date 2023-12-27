Israel-Palestine conflict: Hamas rejects 'temporary' cease-fire with Israel, calls for permanent truce

Hamas has rejected a proposal for a temporary cease-fire with Israel. The group called for a permanent truce instead.

The Hamas statement comes after reports that Egypt had proposed ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas with an ambitious plan to phase out fighting in stages. It included a 14-day ceasefire.

"We emphasize that there will be no negotiations without a comprehensive end to the aggression," Hamas said.

The statement called for a "complete and not just temporary end to the massacre of our people."

Israel launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, in which over 1,100 people were killed.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 20,000 people have been killed by the Israeli military since then.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organisation by several countries, including the US and Germany.