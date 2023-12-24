Israel-Hamas war: Arms recovered from civilian shelters in Gaza, claims IDF

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday, 24 December alleged that it has recovered arms including sophisticated weapons from a civilian residential area in Gaza.

The IDF, in a statement, said that soldiers of the 261st Brigade recovered weapons in a building where civilians were taking shelter in northern Gaza.

The IDF said that the building was located near a school besides there is also a mosque and a clinic.

“Troops found explosive belts adapted for children. Dozens of mortars, hundreds of grenades and intelligence documents were also recovered,” the IDF claimed.

The IDF said that they have struck at least 200 targets in Gaza in the last few days.

“In northern Gaza, troops of the Yiftah Brigade identified several terror operatives coming out of a building used by Hamas for observation,” the IDF said.

The IDF said that in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, troops of the Kfir Brigade raided a Hamas headquarters, locating weapons, including dozens of grenades and explosive devices.

During the temporary one week truce from 24 November to 1 December, between Hamas and Israel, the Hamas released 105 hostages while 129 hostages still remain in Hamas captivity.