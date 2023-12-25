Twitter prays for Palestine as #MoTaz trends. Is Israel targeting this Gaza journalist?

When GQ announced its 2023 Man of the Year, it tweeted its dedication of the award to 'those whose fearlessness remains unmatched: Plestia Alaqad (@byplestia), Hind Khoudary (@hindkhoudary), Wael Al-Dahdouh (@wael_eldahdouh), the late Issam Abdallah, the late Shireen Abu Akleh. The countless names we know of and the ones that we don't.'

It added of MoTaz himself: 'As he continued to bravely speak truth to power, we pray for his safety and for the safety of those around him.'

Like many in Gaza, this journalist grew up in a refugee camp. What set him apart was the way he started photoblogging life in Gaza after failing to find a job. He now has 17.5 million Instagram followers, on the platform he started to self-publish on.

Before joining the UNRWA in March this year, he had contributed images to Medecins Du Monde Suisse, MintPress News and ABC News.