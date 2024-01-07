US, Greece, France, Turkey all fear Gaza conflict embroiling rest of West Asia

US secretary of state Antony Blinken visited Turkey and Greece on Saturday, 6 January, to kick off a week-long diplomatic push across the Middle East.

The goal of the trip—Blinken's fourth since October 2024—is aimed at preventing the regional escalation of the war in Gaza.

"It is vital that we engage in this diplomacy now both for the sake of the future of Gaza itself and, more broadly, for the sake of the future for Israelis and Palestinians and for the region as a whole," Blinken said.

"There is clearly a strong desire among the majority of people in the region for a future that is one of peace, of security, of de-escalation of conflicts, of integration of countries," he added.

Turkey's foreign minister Hakan Fidan reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire that would allow the "uninterrupted" flow of aid into the besieged territory.

Later, in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Washington and Athens stood together in pushing for peace in the region.

Blinken is set to visit a number of Arab countries next, including Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

His tour will also include stops in Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.