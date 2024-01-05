Hezbollah's revenge for Beirut killing: Will it lead to a larger conflict?

In Beirut the feeling of safety was always relative, a 55-year-old resident of the Lebanese capital said.

"Even before this week's attack, there were always Israeli reconnaissance planes flying overhead: But this strike was painful because it was in a residential area," the accountant told DW, referring to the drone strike that killed a senior Hamas member, Saleh al-Arouri, on Tuesday night. Israel has not directly confirmed it was responsible but has said that as part of its battle against Hamas in Gaza, it would try to "eliminate" Hamas leaders wherever they were.

"We do feel less safe right now," confirmed a 30-year-old teacher living in Beirut. "We don't know if we might get bombed at any time."

Despite their fears, none of the Beirut residents DW spoke with — all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the topic in their city — wanted Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah militia to go to war with Israel as a result. They certainly didn't want a regional war either, they insisted.

A retail assistant, 45, in the Lebanese capital believes Hezbollah provides a useful deterrent that prevents the Israel military from entering Lebanon. "They're the only ones working to protect us," she told DW.

"But nobody likes war," the teacher added. "I'd like them [Hezbollah] to be cautious."