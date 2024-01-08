Sri Lanka navy ready to despatch ship to Red Sea to protect merchant vessels from Houthi attacks

The Sri Lanka Navy on Monday said it is ready to send a naval ship to the Red Sea to combat the threat to merchant vessel lines by Houthi rebels, joining countries such as India in protecting the key waterway for global trade.

The announcement comes following last week's orders of president Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had declared the cost as Rs 250 million every fortnight.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched more than 20 attacks on merchant ships in recent weeks, claiming to take revenge against Israel for its military campaign against Palestinian terror group Hamas in Gaza. These attacks have sharply raised goods' transportation costs between Asia and Europe.

Newswire Lanka quoted Navy spokesman captain Gayan Wickramasuriya as saying that but the exact date of deployment is yet to be confirmed.

The vessels would be covering the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and connected sea lanes.