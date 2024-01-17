Why attacks on Yemen offer Houthis a 'golden opportunity'

The current escalation between Yemen's Houthi militia and the US-led naval coalition in the Red Sea serves the Iran-backed militants in several ways. In fact, it is even welcomed, according to some analysts.

"The Houthis have been looking for an opportunity for confrontation with the United States," Hisham al-Omeisy, Yemen conflict analyst and former director of Washington's Information Research Center for Yemen, told DW.

"For the past eight years, they've been telling their followers that they are at war with the US and with Israel, so this is a golden opportunity for them that they need to capitalize on," al-Omeisy added.

Yemen has been at war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi group began fighting a Saudi-backed government. Nine years of fighting have left Yemen divided into the Houthi-controlled north and west of the country, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that leads to the Red Sea, and the south controlled by the internationally recognized government and its domestic allies. Local tribes dominate the east.

Yemen's infrastructure has been badly damaged and the conflict has plunged the population into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations.

Meanwhile, the Houthis — officially called Ansar Allah — are in talks with Saudi Arabia over a long-term cease-fire. Later in January, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is expected to finalize a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

"By forcing the Saudis to accept them [as the national government of Yemen], the Houthis hope that the rest of the world will follow and grant them international legitimacy," al-Omeisy said.