UNRWA: Israel rejects half of aid requests for Gaza Strip

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said that Israel has rejected half of the aid requests submitted by the agency for the northern Gaza Strip.

UNRWA Chief Philippe Lazzarini said on Friday, 9 February in a statement that "since the beginning of the year, half of the aid requests we submitted to the north have been rejected".

The United Nations has identified deep areas of famine and hunger in the northern Gaza Strip, where people are believed to be on the brink of starvation, according to Lazzarini.

He mentioned that nearly 300,000 people in the north rely on the agency's aid to survive, noting that access to life-saving humanitarian aid is being blocked, Xinhua news agency reported.