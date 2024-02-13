Eyes on Rafah: Israel kills 100 as it airs #BringThemHome Super Bowl ad

Pro-Palestinian activists have responded with their own version of the father figure to celebrate.

The video, highlighted by media group Al Jazeera, starts with images from Israel's bombardment of Palestine before it cuts to a voiceover interspersed with fathers affected by the war on Gaza. It says: "To all the dads: the patient ones, the brave ones, to all the dads who have been killed by the IDF for 120 days... We vow to bring you justice".

Images alongside show men holding their dead children's shroud-wrapped bodies, helping dig survivors out from under rubble, tearful doctors and paramedics at work.

The 'patient ones' are exemplified in the video by Al Jazeera's own bureau chief Wael Dahdouh himself, who was reporting live on air when news came of his family members being killed in a bombardment. He would go on to lose his eldest son soon to another Israeli attack, also a journalist with Al Jazeera. The world has wondered whether the attacks have been targeted strikes.