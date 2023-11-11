Genocide has no nuances

In my blog last fortnight I had opined that what Israel and the USA were doing in tandem in Gaza was a war crime. Since then, the criminality has only intensified, and 2,000 more innocent Palestinians have been murdered, with the world — Global North, South and Middle — either remaining silent or muttering inanities of the Blinken type that are specious and intended to give more time to Netanyahu to achieve his objective of depopulating the Gaza Strip.

A non-binding UN resolution moved by Jordan for a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds has been passed by the General Assembly, but to our eternal shame, India has not voted in favour of a ceasefire. A reliable estimate states that Israel has already killed 1 per cent of Gaza's population; in Indian terms, that would amount to about 14 million deaths.

Surely, both the irony of our posture and its perfidy cannot be lost on any serious observer of our foreign policy. Here is the self-proclaimed leader of the Global South — the Vishwaguru — which has just spent Rs 4,000 crore at the G20 conclave to burnish these delusive credentials, but has now become just a camp follower of the Global North! It is a "leader" without any followers, a general without an army.

That is the irony. The perfidy lies in an external affairs minister who has spent his entire career in the Indian Foreign Service supporting the Palestinian cause (our time-tested and age-old policy), but now has no stirrings of conscience in joining the pro-Israeli ranks. Either he has changed his mind (which is difficult to do at an age when most of your mind is in furlough in any case) or he has sold his soul for the loaves of office.