Canadian poet Rupi Kaur rejects Biden admin's Diwali invite over Gaza

Kaur, who immigrated to Canada from Punjab at the age of four with her parents, said: "We must not be tokenized by their photo-ops. When a government's actions dehumanize people anywhere in the world, it is our moral imperative to call for justice."

The Diwali event is being hosted by America's Indian-origin Vice President Kamala Harris.

Among Sikhs, Diwali is celebrated as Bandi Chhor Divas (Day of Liberation), commemorating their sixth guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib, who helped free 52 fellow political prisoners from unjust imprisonment by a Mughal emperor.

"I have always used this day to reflect on what it means to fight for freedom against oppression. Today, the American government is not only funding the bombardment of Gaza, they continue to justify this genocide against Palestinians regardless of how many refugee camps, health facilities, and places of worship are blown to bits," Kaur wrote.

Kaur, whose work encompasses love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity, and migration, also urged her followers to sign petitions, join boycotts and attend protests in support of a ceasefire.

Her collections have sold over 11 million copies and have been translated into over 43 languages, with "Milk and Honey" surpassing Homer's "Odyssey" as the best-selling poetry of all time.

She was also regarded as "writer of the decade" by the New Republic and recognised on the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

In 2022, Kaur released her fourth book, "Healing Through Word".

Earlier this year, her X account (formerly Twitter) was withheld in India over the Khalistan issue.