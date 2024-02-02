Much-bereaved Al Jazeera journalist Kerala's "mediaperson of the year"

The Kerala Media Academy has announced on 2 February that Wael Al-Dahdouh, Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, has been selected for the Academy’s ‘Mediaperson of the Year’ award in recognition of his exceptional journalistic courage.

The award, which comprises a sum of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a sculpture, is supposed to be presented by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The KMA said Dahdouh was recognised for his fearless reporting that allowed the world to see the true picture of the catastrophe in Gaza.

Al-Dahdouh’s wife Amna, son Mahmoud, daughter Sham and grandson Adam were killed in October after an Israeli air raid hit his home at the Nuseirat refugee camp where they were sheltering, in an allegedly targetted attack.