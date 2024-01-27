ICJ ruling vindicated us: South African Prez Ramaphosa after UN court's decision in genocide case

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the International Court of Justice has vindicated his country's decision to charge Israel of genocide during its military offensive in Gaza.

The top UN court on Friday, 26 January stopped short of ordering a ceasefire in Gaza but demanded that Israel try to contain death and damage in its military offensive. South Africa, which brought the case, had asked for the court to order Israel to halt its operation.

The top UN Court court decided not to throw out genocide charges against Israel for its military offensive in Gaza, as part of a preliminary decision in the case.

In a national TV broadcast on Friday evening, Ramaphosa said the International Court of Justice on Friday issued a ruling that is "a victory for international law, for human rights, and above all, for justice".

"The court has concluded that pursuant to Article 9 of the (1948 Genocide) Convention, it has jurisdiction to adjudicate our application. The effect of the order that the ICJ has granted today is that there is a plausible case of genocide. This follows the unprecedented action taken by South Africa to take another country to the International Court of Justice," he said.

The president said the ICJ ruling marked an important first step in South Africa's quest to secure justice for the people of Gaza.

"Some have told us to mind our own business. Others have said it was not our place. And yet it is very much our place, as people who know too well the pain of dispossession, discrimination, and state-sponsored violence.