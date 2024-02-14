Israel-Hamas war: South Africa urges ICJ Rafah intervention

Hezbollah: Only Gaza ceasefire will end Lebanon border hostilities

The leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah says that his troops would only end their regular shelling of northern Israel when a "ceasefire" puts an end to Israeli "aggression" in the Gaza Strip.

"On that day the shooting stops in Gaza, we will stop the shooting in the south [of Lebanon]," said Hassan Nasrallah in a televised address on Tuesday night, but warned: "If they [the Israelis] broaden the confrontation, we will do the same."

Iran-backed Hezbollah has been trading almost daily fire with the Israeli military across Lebanon's southern border in support of its smaller Palestinian ally Hamas. At least 243 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, mainly Hezbollah fighters but also 30 civilians, according to the AFP news agency.

The Israeli military says nine soldiers and six civilians have been killed while thousands of Israelis have been evacuated amid fears of another full-scale conflict.

Foreign ministers from countries including Germany, France and the United Kingdom have visited the Lebanese capital Beirut in recent weeks in an effort to ease tensions, but Nasrallah said:

"All the delegations that have come to Lebanon over the past four months ... have only one goal: the security of Israel, protecting Israel."

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Monday he had put forward "proposals" during a recent visit to Lebanon which, according to the Reuters news agency, included the withdrawal of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit at least 10 kilometers (six miles) from the border.

"Let nobody think Lebanon is weak and afraid, or that they can impose conditions," Nasrallah said, warning that, should Israel launch a full-scale with Hezbollah, which is significantly bigger and better armed than Hamas, they should "prepare shelters, hotels, schools and tents for two million people" who would be displaced and "not return."