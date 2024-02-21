Israel-Hamas war: US vetoes Gaza cease-fire vote at UN

Israel says cease-fire 'not a magical solution' to region's problems

Israel's UN ambassador, Gilad Erdan, said that UN resolutions calling for a cease-fire were flawed and would not be a "silver bullet or a magical solution to all the region's problems."

"Will a cease-fire bring home the hostages ... will it eliminate Hamas?" Erdan told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, during which a new resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza was vetoed by the US.

"A cease-fire achieves one thing, the survival of Hamas," he added.

He said a cease-fire was a "death sentence" for many more Israelis and Gazans.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, said the Palestinian people in Gaza are facing a "grave situation" faced as Israel carries on with it war against Hamas militants launched in response to the terror attacks on October 7. Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by many governments, including the US, Germany and the EU.

Mansour said a cease-fire needs to be implemented now and is the only way to save the lives of "1.5 million Palestinians in the Rafah district."

He said Palestinians were faced with "death and destruction, torment of starvation and repeated force displacement" on a daily basis.

Israel has said it will launch an offensive in Rafah by the start of Ramadan on March 10 if Hamas refuses to release the more than 100 hostages it continues to hold. The US, UN and Germany have all warned against a full scale attack on Rafah.