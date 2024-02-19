Israel-Hamas war: Nasser hospital 'not functional anymore'

Palestinian PM warns: Don't force Gazans into Egypt

Israel must not attempt to force Palestinians in Gaza across the border into Egypt, Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said.

"I know, and we know, that it has been an Israeli program to push people out of Gaza. We and the Egyptians have been working hard not to allow this to happen," Shtayyeh told delegates at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

His comments come as Israel is preparing an offensive on Gaza's southern city of Rafah, which lies on the border with Egypt.

An estimated 1.5 million Palestinians are now sheltering in the crowded area and senior diplomats and humanitarian agencies have spoken of their grave concerns if the offensive goes ahead.

Several international media outlets have reported that Egypt is constructing a reception camp on its side of the border to accommodate Palestinian refugees.

Shtayyeh also said that the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the occupied West Bank, does not maintain contacts with Hamas, which has run the Gaza Strip since 2007. The Palestinian Authority is run by the Fatah political party.

He called for the spiral of violence to be broken and said that the Palestinian issue had to be resolved.

Shtayyeh also noted that various Palestinian groups, including Fatah and Hamas, are to meet in Moscow on Thursday at Russia's invitation.