Iran condemns US Senate's approval of $14bn aid package for Israel

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has denounced the US Senate for approving a $14-billion aid package for Israel, which he said would enable more Israeli killings in the Gaza Strip.

Kanaani made the comments on social media platform X on Sunday, 18 February, in response to the bill passed on February 13 by the US Senate for security assistance to Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the US Senate's decision, funded by American taxpayers, showed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its government would receive $100 million a day from the US for "killing innocent Palestinian civilians".

The US Senate passed the bill by 70 votes to 29. It included $14 billion in security assistance to Israel, among other things.