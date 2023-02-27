How the Congress's Karachi Session gave the blueprint of India's Constitution

The Congress, while endorsing the Gandhi-Irwin pact, reiterated the goal of Purna Swaraj. The young revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru had been executed just six days earlier. Even though Gandhi had made every attempt to save their lives, there was anger among the people, especially the youth, who demanded to know why he had not refused, even after their execution, to sign the pact with Irwin.

On his way to Karachi, Gandhi was greeted with black flags. The Congress passed a resolution, drafted by Gandhi, which ‘while dissociating itself from and disapproving of political violence in any shape or form’ applauded ‘the bravery and sacrifice of the three martyrs’.

However, what the Karachi session became memorable for was its resolution on fundamental rights and the National Economic Programme. It came to be known as the ‘Karachi Resolution’, and outlined most of the principles that gave the Constitution of independent India its distinctive character.

In the words of the resolution: ‘…to enable the masses to appreciate what Swaraj, as conceived by the Congress, will mean to them. It is desirable to state the position of the Congress in a manner easily understood by them.’

Even though the Congress had from its inception fought for the economic interests, civil liberties and political rights of the people, this was the first time that the Congress defined what Swaraj would mean for the masses. It also declared that, ‘in order to end the exploitation of the masses, political freedom must include real economic freedom of the starving millions.’

In the first section titled ‘Fundamental Rights and Duties’, every citizen of India was guaranteed the basic civil rights of free speech, free press, free assembly, and freedom of association; equality before the law and equal right to public employment and access to public goods irrespective of caste, creed or sex; freedom to practise one’s religion, neutrality of the state in regard to all religions; elections on the basis of universal adult franchise; and free and compulsory primary education.