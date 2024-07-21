Rukhabai’s wedding sari

Rukhabai Padavi can’t resist running her fingers across the garment. Over the course of our conversation, I learn that doing so transports her to another time and life.

“Here is my wedding sari,” she says in Bhil, a tribal language spoken in the hilly and tribal region of Akrani taluk. Sitting on a charpai (cot), the 90-year-old caresses a pink-and-gold-bordered cotton sari on her lap. “My parents bought this with their hard-earned savings. This sari is my memory of them,” she says with a childlike smile.

Rukhabai was born in Mojara, a village in Akrani taluk of Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district; this region has always been her home. “My parents spent 600 rupees on my wedding. It was a lot of money back then. They bought clothes worth five rupees, including this wedding sari,” she says. The jewellery, however, was made by her dear mother at home.

“There wasn’t a goldsmith or craftsman. My mother made a necklace from silver coins. Real rupees. She pierced coins and sewed a thick thread of godhdi (handmade bedsheets) through the coins,” says Rukhabai, chuckling at the memory of the endeavour. Then she repeats, “Silver coins… not the paper money of today.”