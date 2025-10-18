A question of integrity in the time of AI

'Don’t give away the ending. It is the only one we have.’ With these words, Alfred Hitchcock devised a canny marketing strategy for his landmark 1960 film Psycho even as he created possibly the world’s first spoiler alert warning. Cut to 65 years later and we find ourselves in an era of AI-generated deepfakes, where it turns out that filmmakers and viewers no longer worry about a particular end to a film being the only one they have.

Twelve years after its original release, Aanand L. Rai’s tragic romance Raanjhanaa was re-released this year with a different ending, one generated entirely by AI. If in the original, the protagonist Kundan (played by Dhanush) is shown being shot and dying of his injuries, in the revised AI version, we are given a happy ending in which Kundan survives and wakes up in a hospital bed.

If it were a product of AI hallucination, this alternative ending might have been amusing, but instead it feels a little sinister, especially since both the director and star objected to it and are considering legal action against the producer for creating this version without their consent.

There are two dimensions to their objections that come into play. The Copyright Act recognises a special class of rights (moral rights) that survive even the transfer of ownership of rights. These include the relatively straightforward ‘right of paternity’ or the right to be identified as the author of a work (a publisher may own the copyright but cannot name someone else as the author), and the far more ambiguous ‘right to integrity’ of a work.

The right to integrity protects the moral coherence of a work from acts that distort, mutilate or modify the work in a manner that prejudices the honour or reputation of the author. Thus, even if you are lucky enough to be the owner of a Husain painting, you would not be entitled to destroy or mutilate the painting without violating the painter’s moral rights over his creation. On that count, it would appear, Aanand L. Rai may have a straightforward claim against the AI-generated ending of Raanjhanaa.