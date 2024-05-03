Maharashtra govt asks police to take strict action against deepfake creators

The Maharashtra government on Friday directed the state police to take stern action against those creating deepfake content, saying such content is a cause for concern during election season.

According to an official release, the volume of deepfakes and doctored photos being circulated on social media and digital media has risen during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Deepfake is most typically a video of a person in which their appearance and voice has been digitally altered so that they look like somebody else, and even when their appearance stays the same, they can be made to say something which they originally did not.

Such manipulated content is being created using “machine learning (ML) or artificial intelligence (AI)”, the Maharashtra government release said, adding that the use of such technology during elections is cause for concern.