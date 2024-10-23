'All We Imagine As Light' to open 13th Dharamshala film fest

Payal Kapadia's Cannes Grand Prix-winning film All We Imagine As Light will kickstart the 13th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival, which also boasts of a showcase comprising titles like Village Rockstars 2, Nocturnes, MA – Cry of Silence, and From Ground Zero.

The festival, which will run through 7-10 November in Dharamshala, will showcase more than 80 films from around the world, spanning narrative features, documentaries, and short films, alongside powerful stories from South Asia.

Kapadia, who became the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival 2024, said she is looking forward to showing All We Imagine As Light at the upcoming event. The film, which follows the story of two Kerala nurses living in Mumbai, will release in Indian theatres days later on 22 November.

"DIFF is a beautiful festival that brings together independent cinema in India, and I’m so happy that DIFF will be screening All We Imagine As Light as their opening film," the director said in a statement.

Rima Das is bringing the sequel to her much loved Village Rockstars to the festival. "In a charming village, a teenage girl passionately pursues her musical dream. However, life’s harsh realities challenge her innocence. As she faces these trials, she embarks on a journey to rediscover the profound connection between music and life, seeking a new harmony in the symphony of her dreams," the official synopsis reads.