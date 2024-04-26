Alt/ Urban: When Mumbai buildings spoke of the sea

We stand at the dusk of Mumbai’s relationship with the sea. As the forever night approaches, I wonder if Mumbaikars are even aware that they have turned their backs on that one entity that gave this city its relevance.

I walk on the Carter Road Promenade on an unusually clear morning. Soon the horizon, and the endlessness that once made hearts soar, will be lost in a morass of infrastructure.

Worli Seaface is even more depressing.

And so, I return to the solace of Marine Drive. For the present.

Think back. The city of Bombay and its unique geographical location has been commemorated by poets, writers and artists throughout its existence.

‘Mother of Cities to me,

For I was born in her gate,

Between the palms and the sea,

Where the world-end steamers wait’

So Rudyard Kipling famously wrote, in a time before reclamations reshaped the city and set, frankly, a very bad habit.

Waves lapped the western edge of the peninsula when Rudy was an infant, where the Oval Maidan is today. In the 1860s, the former Esplanade would have been covered with tents temporarily housing newbie migrants from Old Blighty seeking a better life in the city of gold.