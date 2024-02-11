Author Usha Kiran Khan passes away

Usha Kiran Khan, a renowned author who wrote in Hindi and Maithili writer, passed away today, 11 February, in a hospital in Patna.

Reknowned for her numerous story collections and novels, she had been honoured with such prestigious awards as the Padma Shri, the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Mahadevi Verma Award, the Dinakar National Award, the Bharat-Bharati and more.

Her demise has seen a wave of mourning swell across Bihar, including Mithila, her home base.

Usha Kiran Khan wrote dozens of stories and novels in both Hindi and Maithili, including several books for children. Her works have been translated into Oriya, Bengali, Urdu and English, among other languages.

Born on 24 October 1945 in Laheriasarai, Darbhanga district in Bihar, she went on to obtain a postgraduate degree in ancient Indian history and archaeology from Patna University and later completed her PhD at Magadh University.

She began writing in 1977 and has published more than 50 books: Bhamati, Srijanhar, Hasina Manzil, Doob-dhaan, Geeli Paank, Ghar Se Ghar Tak, Vivash Vikramaditya, Kaasvan, Jaldhaar and Janam Avdhi are some of her works. The range of her writing encompassed plays as well.