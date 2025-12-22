Final curtains in 2025: Hindi cinema bids farewell to iconic film personalities
Industry reflects on the passing of actors, singers and television personalities whose work shaped popular culture over decades
As 2025 draws to a close, the Hindi film and television industry is reflecting on the loss of several well-known personalities whose work left a lasting mark on cinema and popular culture. The deaths of actors, singers and performers through the year brought periods of mourning and remembrance across the industry.
November 2025 proved to be a particularly difficult month. It began with concern after veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to hospital following breathing complications.
Weeks later, the anxiety culminated in grief for the Deol family when Dharmendra passed away on 24 November, aged 89. Widely regarded as one of the defining stars of his era, his death marked the end of a long and influential chapter in Hindi cinema.
Earlier in the same month, the industry lost veteran actress and singer Sulakshana Pandit, who died on 7 November.
Known for her work alongside leading actors such as Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna, her passing added to the sense of collective loss in November.
October also witnessed the deaths of familiar faces from cinema and television. Actor Pankaj Dheer, known to television audiences for his portrayal of Karna, died on 15 October. Later in the month, actor and filmmaker Satish Shah, remembered for his role as Indravardhan Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away on 25 October, further deepening the sense of loss within the industry.
September brought shock with the sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on 19 September. A prominent voice across Hindi, Bengali and Assamese music, Garg died at the age of 52, with tributes pouring in from across the music fraternity and beyond.
June saw another unexpected loss with the death of actor and television personality Shefali Jariwala on 27 June, aged 42.
Popularly known for her appearance in the music video Kaanta Laga, she later established herself on television through reality shows and serials.
In May, actor Mukul Dev died on 23 May at the age of 54. His final film, Son of Sardaar 2, was released months after his death, becoming his last on-screen appearance.
The sombre tone for the year was set earlier in April with the death of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar. He passed away at the age of 87 following heart-related complications. Best known for films rooted in patriotic themes, Manoj Kumar’s career spanned more than four decades, leaving a distinct legacy in Hindi cinema.
Over the course of the year, the industry also mourned other familiar names, including Asrani, underscoring the scale of loss in 2025. As the year ends, Bollywood pauses to remember those whose contributions continue to resonate through their work.
