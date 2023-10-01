Contemporary retelling of ‘Mahabharata’ premieres on London stage

Jain, whose parents hail from Delhi, launched Why Not Theatre in 2007 with a show featuring his mother’s not-very-successful attempts at arranging his marriage. Since then, the company has grown in its mission to tell diaspora stories and challenge the status quo.

“As a student in London, I watched the world masters dazzle audiences on the Barbican stage. Twenty years later it’s a dream come true to share this complex work we’re so proud of at this truly special venue,” added Jain.

From London, the production is planning an international tour to cover more cities of Canada and then Australia, New Zealand and New York. Cities across Europe and even India may be on the longer-term horizon.

“What's so exciting is we have touched a nerve with a lot of Indians in the diaspora, who, like us, have a connection to India but don't live there,” reflected Jain.

“We were really blown away because it's moving when you grow up with this story to be able to pass it on. And, we were lucky to inherit it through all of the generations that passed it on. So, it feels like we've got the baton now and we're passing it on to the next generation,” added Fernandes.

The artistic duo has built the script drawing primarily from Carole Satyamurti’s ‘Mahabharata, A Modern Retelling’, Devdutt Patnaik’s ‘JAYA’, and the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore.

The staging pulls together diverse perspectives and influences, including folk tales, street theatre, western European physical theatre, oral storytelling traditions, and also some popular Indian staples they grew up with such as the Amar Chitra Katha ‘Mahabharata’ comics and B R Chopra’s 1980s television series.