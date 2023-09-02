When folk art becomes a consumer item

We are told these days that India is on a glorious march in the new global order. In today’s political climate, we rarely recall Gandhi’s ‘Talisman’ of 1948 that invited us to imagine the poorest and least privileged of India’s population, asking ‘if the step you contemplate is going to be any use to him or her…’

We need the Talisman more than ever. India needs a new reservoir of creative imagination to judge what impact a cultural intervention might have on the creative development of those living close to the earth. We cannot allow ourselves to forget that the ecological crisis causing climate change will affect the poor more than those who are shaping the consumer society of our modern world.

As an artist, I have been particularly interested in what could be called the ‘culture and art of the poor’. I do believe that what has been distinctive about what we call folk art is its freedom from materialism. A folk aesthetic is not concerned with material wealth.

That is particularly important to remember at a time when we are celebrating independence. Independence from what? Colonialism impoverished culture by not recognising its wealth. But industrialism is another type of impoverishment, where the rich think that they control culture, by appropriating the culture of the poor.