Dishwasher to state topper: Bengal boy scores 488 marks in grit-filled journey
Despite his success, he continues to work as a hotel employee, handling tasks such as washing dishes, cleaning tables, and sweeping floors
In a story of extraordinary perseverance, Sagar Mondal, a student of Kalna Maharaja High School, has secured joint ninth rank in the Higher Secondary Examination with an outstanding score of 488 marks (97.6 per cent), despite working in a hotel to support his education.
What makes his achievement remarkable is not just the marks, but the journey behind them.
A childhood shaped by hardship
Hailing from Methdanga-Baradanga in Narsinghapur, Nadia district, Sagar grew up in a financially struggling family. His father works as a cleaner in a Gujarat hotel, while his mother is employed as a sanitation worker at a hospital.
After arranging the marriages of their two daughters, the family’s financial situation worsened, forcing his parents to migrate to Gujarat for work while Sagar continued schooling alone in the village.
Living alone, studying hard
At an age when most students depend on their families, Sagar became self-reliant. He cooked his own meals, managed household chores, and cycled nearly eight kilometres daily to attend school.
After returning home, he studied late into the night, determined not to let circumstances define his future.
“I did not allow my mind to wander anywhere else. Whatever free time I had, I devoted to studying,” Sagar said.
Support from teachers, struggle continues
Unable to afford private tuition, Sagar received crucial support from teachers who reduced fees or taught him almost free of cost, recognising his potential.
He had earlier narrowly missed the merit list in the Madhyamik examination, but this time achieved his breakthrough.
Working in Gujarat while preparing for exams
Before appearing for his Higher Secondary exams, Sagar joined his parents in Gujarat and began working at a hotel to fund his education. He currently earns around Rs 15,000 a month, saving most of it for future studies.
Despite his success, he continues to work as a hotel employee, handling tasks such as washing dishes, cleaning tables, and sweeping floors.
Dream of becoming an IAS officer
Sagar now aspires to become an IAS officer and hopes to receive coaching in Delhi, though financial constraints remain a major hurdle.
His mother, Sushama Mondal, said: “We were completely helpless financially. I had to leave my son behind and go away to work. His struggle has finally brought success.”
A symbol of resilience
School headmaster Milan Mandi praised Sagar as an example of determination overcoming poverty, while the school’s alumni association is now working to arrange financial assistance for his higher studies.
Sagar’s journey stands as a powerful reminder that ambition can endure even in the face of extreme hardship — from washing dishes in a hotel kitchen to securing a place among the state’s top rankers.
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