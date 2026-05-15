Dishwasher to state topper: Bengal boy scores 488 marks in grit-filled journey

In a story of extraordinary perseverance, Sagar Mondal, a student of Kalna Maharaja High School, has secured joint ninth rank in the Higher Secondary Examination with an outstanding score of 488 marks (97.6 per cent), despite working in a hotel to support his education.

What makes his achievement remarkable is not just the marks, but the journey behind them.

A childhood shaped by hardship

Hailing from Methdanga-Baradanga in Narsinghapur, Nadia district, Sagar grew up in a financially struggling family. His father works as a cleaner in a Gujarat hotel, while his mother is employed as a sanitation worker at a hospital.

After arranging the marriages of their two daughters, the family’s financial situation worsened, forcing his parents to migrate to Gujarat for work while Sagar continued schooling alone in the village.

Living alone, studying hard

At an age when most students depend on their families, Sagar became self-reliant. He cooked his own meals, managed household chores, and cycled nearly eight kilometres daily to attend school.

After returning home, he studied late into the night, determined not to let circumstances define his future.

“I did not allow my mind to wander anywhere else. Whatever free time I had, I devoted to studying,” Sagar said.